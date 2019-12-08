|
|
Stephen J. Vicik, age 84; beloved husband of the late Beverly; loving father of Diane (the late John) Quan, Jeff (Deirdre) Vicik, Robert Vicik, Michael (Karen) Vicik; cherished grandfather of Joseph and Riley Quan, Lauren, Andrew, Jacob, Kyley, Konlin, Nathan, and Lilly Vicik. He loved his lake house in Indiana, donuts and Italian beef sandwiches. Rest easy, Dad! Funeral 9:15 a.m. Friday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019