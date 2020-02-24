|
Stephen Jay Weil, 72. Husband of the late Ellen nee Saltz. Father of Naomi (Mark) Saunderson. Grandfather of Charlotte and Ellie. Brother of Elika (Dr. James) Shapiro. Uncle of Sarah, Matthew (Chanel) and Rachel. Nephew of Claude Weil. Service Tuesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020