Stephen John Freeman, known to friends as "Johnno", passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Hospitalized with a sudden heart attack; he also suffered kidney failure and numerous complications. Born in L.A. and raised in Chicago, a city that he loved, Johnno was the son of brilliant comedian, Dink Freeman and Helen Freeman. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Freeman, a Chicago school teacher and his sister Carrie Freeman of Los Angeles. As a child, Johnno showed great artistic talent that continued to develop into adulthood. Among friends and clients, he was well-known for exceptional painting, decorating, restoring, upholstering and phenomenal gardening. As an avid reader, he was born with an innate curiosity which lead him to be self-educated on such subjects as history, politics and antiques to name a few. In accordance with Mr. Freeman's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. Information 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019