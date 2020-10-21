1/1
Stephen Joncha
Stephen Joncha, 68, of Palatine, IL. Born March 11, 1952 in Oak Park, passed away October 16, 2020. Devoted husband of Donna, nee Bellocchio. Cherished father of Christopher (Stephanie Wise), Jeffrey (Tracie Pretet) and Sara (Ryan) Comerford. Proud Big Grampa of Jack and Rory. Dear brother of Kenneth (Lian) Joncha. Steve was a connoisseur of Oreos and burgers and was a master chef at bbq ribs. He was widely known for telling corny jokes. This gentle giant, standing at 6'5", never complained when scrunched into an airplane seat or when his feet hung over the end of the bed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org). Memorial visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Funeral Mass attendees are asked to register at http://bit.ly/JonchaSFuneral. For information call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
