Stephen J. Storkel passed away on June 22, 2020, a native of Western Pennsylvania and most recent resident of Naperville, Illinois. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Diana V. (Abraham); loving father of Karen and Stephanie; father-in-law of Jeffery Eisenstein and Michael Van Nus; grandfather to Peter (Maggie), Gregory (Emily) and Vincent (Keisha) Dorgan; great grandfather to Amalia Violette, Nathaniel James, Madeleine Rebecca and Luke Joseph Dorgan; beloved brother to Claire (Storkel) Copeland, and to the late Joseph Storkel and Roseann (Storkel) Andiorio; dear brother-in-law of Gloria Storkel, Joseph Andiorio, Frank Copeland, and Julia (Abraham) Harvison, proudest Godfather to William Joseph Storkel and beloved Uncle to nieces Linda Gray and Shirley Fizer and many loving nieces and nephews who he championed throughout their lives and the lives of their children and children's children. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Susan Ribovich and Stephen J. Storkel, Sr. Stephen was raised in Greensburg, PA and attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in education. His exemplary career as an educator began as a math and science teacher, Principal, Evanston Township High School, IL, and soon after, Superintendent, Evergreen Park High School, IL, and most recent tenure as the Superintendent of Schools of Pine-Richland Township K-12, Gibsonia, PA. His commitment to his faith, family, neighbors, teachers, students, communities in which he lived was a hallmark of his leadership and dedicated service to others.



Private Family Viewing and Vigil were held on June 29, 2020 at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Greensburg PA. Private Divine Liturgy was held at 10:00 a.m. on Jun 30, 2020 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, followed by a private family internment. In remembrance of Stephen, church donations may be offered to his boyhood and family church, St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 624 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or to his local church, Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church 745 South Benton Street, Palatine, IL 60067.





