Stephen Krupa, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Lorraine nee Luka for 67 years.Loving father of Lynn (Paul) Wojcik & Wayne (Geri). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie & Michelle Wojcik. Devoted son of the late Stanley & Mary Krupa. Dear brother of the late Chester & Ann Krupa, Herman & Diane Krupa, John & Dolores Krupa, Joe (Irene) & the late Connie Krupa, & Helen Stec. Fond brother in law of Les (Sabina) Luka, & Eugene (Ellen) Luka. Proud uncle of many wonderful nieces & nephews and spouses and many thanks to friends & neighbors who always extended their support. Funeral Mass Saturday 12:00 pm noon at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler in Oak Lawn. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. Stephen was an active Naval Reservist for 39 years, an Industrial Engineer at International Harvester. He was a dedicated Boy & Sea Scout Leader, a Board Member of Tilden Tech Alumni Association and Board Member of Foxwoods Townhome Association. Stephen loved his Navy Work and playing golf and excelled in repairing household items and cars. Please omit flowers. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019