Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Krupa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Krupa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Krupa Obituary
Stephen Krupa, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Lorraine nee Luka for 67 years.Loving father of Lynn (Paul) Wojcik & Wayne (Geri). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie & Michelle Wojcik. Devoted son of the late Stanley & Mary Krupa. Dear brother of the late Chester & Ann Krupa, Herman & Diane Krupa, John & Dolores Krupa, Joe (Irene) & the late Connie Krupa, & Helen Stec. Fond brother in law of Les (Sabina) Luka, & Eugene (Ellen) Luka. Proud uncle of many wonderful nieces & nephews and spouses and many thanks to friends & neighbors who always extended their support. Funeral Mass Saturday 12:00 pm noon at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler in Oak Lawn. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. Stephen was an active Naval Reservist for 39 years, an Industrial Engineer at International Harvester. He was a dedicated Boy & Sea Scout Leader, a Board Member of Tilden Tech Alumni Association and Board Member of Foxwoods Townhome Association. Stephen loved his Navy Work and playing golf and excelled in repairing household items and cars. Please omit flowers. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now