Stephen L. Gebbia, 89, died peacefully after a long, full life. Steve was a devout Catholic, who believed in family and a good education. A descendant of Sicilian immigrants, he and his sister, the late Frances (Jerry) Roethle, were born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, by their parents Fred and Frances (Palmeri).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Full obituary and online condolences: MyersMortuary.com. Arrangements through Myers Mortuary, Lebanon, IN.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020