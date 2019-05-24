|
Stephen L. Stiller, age 72, late of Orland Hills, Retired Sheetmetal Worker Local 73. Beloved husband of 40 years to Irma Stiller nee Cloutier. Loving father of Scott, Joel, Diane (Tim) Gerwig, Jackie (Rob) Gardner, Cheryl (Kory) Karge, and son in law Thomas Guptill. Proud grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jeremy, Mary, Michael (Bonnie), and Daniel (Iliana). Preceded in death by his parents Brian and Betty Stiller, brother Brian Jr., and daughter Stacy Guptill. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019, 3:00 PM until time of prayer service 7:00 PM, Rev. Kenneth Fleck officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Stephen's honor to . For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
