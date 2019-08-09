Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:15 PM
Stephen M. Margolin, age 83, beloved husband of Pamela Miles Margolin; loving father of Jocelyn Borowsky, Holly Margolin and Jonathan (Wendy) Margolin; cherished Grandpa Steve of Jacob, Sophia, Natalie, Abra, Rachel, Adina, Zev, and Coby; dear brother of Jackie Klein and Sharon (Ronald) Weiss; treasured uncle of Rob (Cindy) Klein, Sandy Bernstein, David Kravitz and Dan (Suzanne) Kravitz. Chapel services were held at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment followed at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
