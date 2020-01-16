Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
126 E. Chestnut St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen M. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen M. Nelson Obituary
Stephen M. Nelson, 76, of River Forest. Beloved husband of Sandra nee Holland; loving father of Joy (Craig) Schleyer and Kirk Nelson; cherished grandfather of Aubrey and Cael Schleyer; brother of Susan (William) Brownsey. Stephen was a Former Chair of the River Forest Community Center. Memorial Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL. Private interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Special Olympics of Illinois, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -