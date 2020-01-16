|
|
Stephen M. Nelson, 76, of River Forest. Beloved husband of Sandra nee Holland; loving father of Joy (Craig) Schleyer and Kirk Nelson; cherished grandfather of Aubrey and Cael Schleyer; brother of Susan (William) Brownsey. Stephen was a Former Chair of the River Forest Community Center. Memorial Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL. Private interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Special Olympics of Illinois, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020