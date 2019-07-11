Stephen M. Pisut, 76 years, died at his lake home in Hayward, Wisconsin on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Gail (Furer) of Northbrook, daughter Michelle C. Owens of Chicago, Illinois, son Stephen M. Pisut, II of Shorewood, Illinois, stepson Michael (Nichole) and his son Jack, stepson Jacob (Julie) and his daughters, Jazmine and Jordana, two brothers, James (Sue) Pisut and John (Dolly) Pisut, one sister, Marianne (John), and one brother-in law, William (Sue) Pierce; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Beverly M. (Pierce) Pisut, his parents Stephen J. Pisut and Margaret (Maslan) Pisut, one infant sister (Margaret), one sister-in-law, Marsha J. Pisut, and one niece, Melissa A. Pisut.



Steve retired from Lucent Technologies as an accomplished accounts manager and often shared fond memories of his career there. Steve also shared a life-long love of the Chicago Cubs with his late Aunt Agatha, and remained an avid fan up until his last days. Like his first wife, Beverly, Steve enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his lake home. He recently enjoyed one last trip there with Gail, Steve "Jr.", and their dear friends, Bob and Nikki Terson.



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, Illinois from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to follow. According to Stephen's wished cremation rites were accorded.



Pisut Funeral Services entrusted to arrangements



