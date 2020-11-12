Stephen Michael Hanan, Age 74. Beloved husband for 47 years of Barbara Hanan. Loving father of Sandra Hanan (Dustin Schwartz), Diana Hanan, and Linda Hanan (Dave Gasparic). Dear brother of the late Leslie Hanan and the late Herbert Hanan. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
