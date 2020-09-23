Stephen Michael Wendt, age 79; beloved husband of Jane Wendt, née Matecki; loving father of Beth (Barb O'Meara) Wendt, Mary (Andrew) Atseff, Charles (Kolette), and the late Stephen M. (Tracey) Wendt, Jr.; dear grandfather of James, Frances, Henry, Kelsey (Ty), Charles, Christine, Emily, Thomas, Teddy, Sophie, George, Isabelle, Jordan, Kendall, and Avery; fond uncle and friend to many. Visitation Friday, September 25th, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Family and friends to meet Saturday, September 26th at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558 for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. To reserve a place for the Funeral Mass, please email (awssfh@icloud.com) the funeral home with your name, number of people attending, and phone number. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Toys for Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org/donate
or 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172, or the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, are appreciated. For Information: 630-968-1000.