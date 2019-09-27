|
|
Stephen Misset Hill, 52, of Western Springs, IL, died on September 26, 2019. Stephen was born on January 6, 1967 to Monica & the late John Napier. Stephen married Anne Catherine Martin in 1999 and they have two beautiful children, Alec & Molly. Survived by his wife & children, mother Monica, brother John (Sarah) & sister Alison (Rob). A University of Iowa graduate and Delta Tau Delta fraternity member, he earned his MBA from DePaul University. His fierce love encompassed both family & friends; he was a connector of people. Celebration of Life at Chicago Highlands Club, 2 Bluebird Trail, Westchester on Sun., Sept. 29 from 1 - 7pm. Meet Tues., Oct. 1 at 11am directly at St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs for Mass. Hallowell & James Funeral Home: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019