Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chicago Highlands Club
2 Bluebird Trail
Westchester, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
5005 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Misset Hill


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Misset Hill Obituary
Stephen Misset Hill, 52, of Western Springs, IL, died on September 26, 2019. Stephen was born on January 6, 1967 to Monica & the late John Napier. Stephen married Anne Catherine Martin in 1999 and they have two beautiful children, Alec & Molly. Survived by his wife & children, mother Monica, brother John (Sarah) & sister Alison (Rob). A University of Iowa graduate and Delta Tau Delta fraternity member, he earned his MBA from DePaul University. His fierce love encompassed both family & friends; he was a connector of people. Celebration of Life at Chicago Highlands Club, 2 Bluebird Trail, Westchester on Sun., Sept. 29 from 1 - 7pm. Meet Tues., Oct. 1 at 11am directly at St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs for Mass. Hallowell & James Funeral Home: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now