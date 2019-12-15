|
|
On Thursday, December 5th, 2019, Stephen Muckerman Swift, fondly known as Big Yea passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. Big Yea was born on November 29th, 1960 in Chicago, IL to Hampden and Margaret (Muckerman) Swift. Stephen graduated from Lake Forest Country Day School, Lake Forest Academy and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, FL in 1985.
Stephen had a passion to serve and protect others. Joining the Kiwanis Club in April 2004 it became his second family. Stephen embraced bimonthly Kiwanis meetings where his genuine desire, willingness to serve and protect others was a natural fit with their mission of serving youth. At their seasonal fundraisers, you could readily spot him wearing his characteristic, beaming and infectious smile, whole heartedly sharing his contagious good will. Always patient and inclusive, happy to all, willing to listen and offer his help, he was a hit with children, friends, new and old, and the elderly.
Stephen began his day with his fitness routine at the Lake Forest Rec Center, often followed by morning services at St. Mary's Church before going to work at the family owned business, John S. Swift Print Co. Stephen enjoyed dog walking, playing golf, biking, beach swims, movies, travelling and trips to Lake Forest Library. He was lifelong Cubbies and Bears fan. As a voracious reader, he studied U.S. History and enjoyed Mystery and Geography. His Library Card was worn thin! Stephen's loyalty reflected on his family, friends and community in so many helpful and sincere kindnesses. Always a joy to have around, welcoming to all, a gifted listener and eager walking companion, remarkably friendly and loads of fun, made Stephen universally loved!!
Stephen was preceded in death by his father Hampden, his mother Margaret and his brother Hampden, Jr. He is survived by family members Jessica M. Swift, John S. Swift (Mary), Nina E. Swift, Christy S. Maxwell (Peter), Laura C. Swift, Shepard C. Swift (Patricia), Martha Maria Swift, Bryan M. Swift (Lindsey), Stewart G. Swift (Dodie), Sheila S. Keil, Constance J. M. Swift (Quinn Miklos), twenty–three nieces and nephews and the family dogs, Star and Molly. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:30 am at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest, IL. Private interment at Lake Forest Cemetery. For information – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Kiwanis Foundation of Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, P.O. Box 34, Lake Bluff, IL 60044.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019