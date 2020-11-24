On January 16, 1960, Stephen Murphy was born on the southside of Chicago, the youngest child of the late Bridget (Fitzpatrick) and John Murphy. On November 20, 2020, he died in Chicago of Covid 19. His name was Muhammad Saleh Abdur-Rahman. Into those sixty years, he packed a lifetime of stories and knowledge and love. As a boy, Stephen took everything that life threw at him and he survived. As a man, Saleh reverted to Islam, traveled the world, fell in love, got married, lived in Panama & Chicago, and cherished two daughters more than life itself. He embraced life and touched everyone he met by his kindness, his smile, his faith, and his desire to discuss sports, including anything related to Chicago teams. Saleh is survived by his loving wife, Saera, his beautiful girls, Safiyah and Sakinah, and his extended family in Panama. He leaves behind his siblings, and family and friends in Chicago and throughout the world. He will be missed by many, including his McGivney cousins and their spouses, who loved him unconditionally. In Saleh or Stephen's honor, have a clean heart today and be kind. P.S. Hey twin, you were right, Gerard is a silly name. Donations may be made to support his daughters via GoFundMe.com
"Support Salih's Family"