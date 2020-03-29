|
Stephen O. Benson, age 78, of Chicago, died on March 22, 2020; beloved husband of Margaret M. nee Gull; loving father of Patrick Owen (Dulcinea Basile) Benson; cherished grandpa of Theodore Joseph and Winston James; loving brother of the late Theodate Audry Benson; dear brother-in-law of Mary Therese (Charles) McGaughan, Eileen Anne (Robert) Kleps, Kathleen (Mark) Vuolo, Thomas Francis (Timothy Flesch) Gull and the late Edmund A. Gull and Dolores (Paul) Nelson; fond uncle of Sean (Claudia Rosales) McGaughan, Stephen (Rebecca Oppenheim) Kleps, Christopher (Sarah Welsh) Kleps and Andrew (Kimberly Wild) Kleps, and Anthony and David Vuolo; great uncle of Mariana Therese McGaughan, and Lily, Daniel, John, and Eddie Kleps, and Kiernan and June Rock, and Rowan Perkins. Steve was a graduate of DePaul U. He taught Braille at Hines VA hospital. He worked in public relations for the Chicago Public Library at the Harold Washington branch. Steve was a leader in the National Federation of the Blind. Private interment was held in Queen of Heaven Cemetery on March 24, 2020. Memorial donations to VanderCook College of Music (www.vandercook.edu) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020