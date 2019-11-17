|
Stephen P. Daly, age 66, died on November 13, in Elk Grove, IL, after a long illness. He is survived by his children, James Daly (of Portland, OR) and Kelly Rook Daly (of Los Angeles, CA), siblings William J Daly (Brookfield, WI), Marybeth Breitfuss (Wheaton, IL), Ellen Jackson (Prairie Grove, IL), and Bonnie Daly (Glenview, IL), and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William F. Daly and Mary Pavlich Daly, his younger brother James C. Daly (Monona, WI), and also by his infant daughter Stephanie.
Steve was a long term resident of Cambridge, WI. Born in Chicago, he spent his childhood in Skokie, IL. Steve obtained degrees in Philosophy and a Master's in Social Work. An avid reader and writer, he became a playwright of numerous plays, several performed at the Center Theater in Chicago and also in Germany.
Donations in Steve's memory can be made to .
