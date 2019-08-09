Home

HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
219 S State St
Niles, MI
Stephen Persa


1931 - 2019
Stephen Persa Obituary
Stephen Persa, 88, passed away at 5:56pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Stephen was born on July 21, 1931 in Pecs, Hungry to the late Stephen and Helen (Blesich) Persa.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Karen (Karlsten). They were married on June 29, 1973.

Visitation will be 2-6pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME 615, E. Main St. Niles, MI 49120. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, August 12, 2019 in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 219 S State St, Niles, MI 49120.

Condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
