Stephen Richard Withey passed away on June 16, 2019, in Chicago, IL. Born November 17, 1942, in Springfield, IL, to Albert B. and Claire D. Withey, he is preceded in death by his brother Thomas G. Withey and survived by brothers James A. Withey and Michael C. Withey.
In his younger days, Steve was a star athletic, had an avid love of baseball and football, and was a most popular student at Thornridge High School in Dolton, IL. With plans of becoming a teacher and coach, Steve attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL, for one year before symptoms of schizophrenia began to manifest. Steve struggled with the disorder for the rest of his life, living 47 years as an in-residence caregiver at the Clayton Residence Home in Chicago. But Steve wasn't his disorder. His true personality of love and giving always shown through. Steve was a gentle humble giant of a man who put others before himself. He found his purpose and fulfillment through genuine kindness and providing assistance to the many resident patients who turned to him for help and comfort. Later in life, his brothers and his nephew/niece Bret and Carolyn Withey found and embraced Steve and all his needs. Steve's last years were full of love and family, filling them with his warm smiles, memories and laughter of the long forgotten days and his joyful sense of humor. Steve reminded them that a happy life is found in simplicity and in living in the present.
Interment will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, San Antonio, TX, next to his parents on August 14, 2019.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019