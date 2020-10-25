1/1
Stephen Robert Anderson
1945 - 2020
Stephen Robert Anderson passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a brief battle with Parkinsons and dementia. He was 75.

Steve was born on January 27, 1945 in LaGrange, Illinois. He gave 28 years of service to the RR Donnelly Company, then retired as a young man and relocated to his farm in French Lick, Indiana. He and his wife eventually came back to the Chicago area and established a farm for their three horses in Manteno, Illinois.

Steve was a devout Christian and enjoyed many diverse hobbies and interests including horses and horseriding, fast cars and NASCAR, politics, the stock market, US History, farming and watching his grandsons grow to be productive and happy members of society.

Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nicolette; his daughter Victoria (Donald); and his grandsons Donald Jr. "Rob" (Allyse) and Riley.

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, the family has chosen to forgo a formal service or visitation, asking instead that all of Steve's family and friends remember and toast him in their own private way.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

