Sending my deepest condolences to Grace, Elinore, and family. I really admired Steve growing up. I thought he was strong, confident, and kind. Though I havent spent a lot of time with the Beitler family, Debbie was very close with my mom and the family was all close to the Rubinsteins. I hope you have all the support around you at this difficult time.

Betsy Rubinstein

Friend