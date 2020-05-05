Stephen S. Beitler
Stephen S. Beitler, age 63, retired U.S. Army Special Forces Intelligence Soldier. Beloved husband of the late Deborah Beitler, nee Gottlieb. Adoring father of Grace and Elinore. Loving son of Stanley and the late Arline Beitler and son-in-law of Marvin and Elaine Gottlieb. Dear brother of Norma Beitler and brother-in-law of Nancy Gottlieb Bauer. Affectionate uncle of Amanda and Jocelyn Bauer. Loving companion to Lisa Saul, nee Fine and her children Max and Jonah. Tributes in his memory may be made to the Vigilant Torch Foundation, 6412 Brandon Avenue, Suite 318, Springfield, VA 22150, www.vigilant-torch.org/ Private service. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847-229-8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.
May 4, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Grace, Elinore, and family. I really admired Steve growing up. I thought he was strong, confident, and kind. Though I havent spent a lot of time with the Beitler family, Debbie was very close with my mom and the family was all close to the Rubinsteins. I hope you have all the support around you at this difficult time.
Betsy Rubinstein
Friend
