Stephen S. Fargo of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 17. He was 68. Beloved son of Sondra Fargo and the late Dan Fargo; brother of David, Jonathan, and Sarah; uncle of Ellen, Paul, Andy, and Chris Fargo; stepbrother of Kim Baksh Half and Rhea Baksh Marro. A longtime resident of York House, a Thresholds home in Chicago's Rogers Park, Steve was an accomplished pianist, arranger, and composer, regularly playing selections from his classical and contemporary repertoire at York House and the First United Methodist Church in Evanston. He also loved playing guitar, painting, drawing, singing, calligraphy, and photography.Steve was a graduate of the North Shore Country Day School and the American Conservatory of Music. Music was his primary passion and sharing it with others was his life's mission fulfilled. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00pm at the First United Methodist Church of Evanston, 516 Church Street, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary