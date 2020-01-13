Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Stephen Shafton Graham Obituary
Stephen Shefton Graham, age 81. Beloved husband of Joan Gerstein Marks. Loving father of Justin (Victoria Reichenberg) Graham and Charlie (Lisa) Graham. Proud grandfather of Zoe, Ezra, Lila, and Tyler. Devoted brother of James (the late Bonnie) Graham and the late Barbara Arlow. Graveside service Tuesday 12pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, 6505 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048, www.jewishla.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020
