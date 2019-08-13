|
Stephen T. Glarner, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. Loving husband of Carmel, Beloved father of Matthew, Kate (Jeremy) Kraft, Andrew (Carly) and Meghan (Jim) Durkin. Cherished grandfather " Beep " of Simon, Harper, Connor, Collin, Ivan, Rory, Hans and James. Dear brother of Robert (Mary), Lester (Marcia), Paul (Janet), Mary (Ken) Clark and the late Fredrick (Carol) Glarner. Fond uncle and a dear friend to many. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion Friel - Funeral Director. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL - WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago. A Funeral mass will be held Friday, August 16 at 10 AM at St. Paul of the Cross Church. 320 S Washington, Park Ridge, IL. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019