1/1
Stephen T. Kennedy
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen (Steve) Timothy Kennedy, born November 4th, 1958, passed away eight days after his 62nd birthday on November 12th, 2020. A voracious reader, a remarkable athlete, an avid outdoors man, an altruistic father, Steve will be sorely missed by his wife Laura and his two children, Ryan and Katie.

Steve came from humble beginnings. With seven brothers and sisters in an Irish Catholic household, the values of family, respect, discipline and hard work were instilled early in life. Throughout his youth, Steve naturally excelled in academics and athletics, graduating at the top of his class and earning letters for basketball, football, and cross country

Steve was an ambitious athlete. He ran his first marathon at sixteen and competed as a varsity cross country athlete in college. While working full time, he honed his physical stamina, setting lofty running, cycling, and swimming objectives. As a triathlete, training became a disciplined regime. His achievements include several 2:40 marathons (6:06 mile pace) including Boston Marathons and numerous triathlons (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bicycle ride, 26.2 mile run). His devotion to training led to his marriage. Steve met Laura at the Vertels' Running club in Lincoln Park in 1987.

After earning a chemical engineering degree from Rose Hulman, and an MBA from Kellogg, he started his business career with a decade in the established businesses of Pfizer, FMC Inc, and Utilities Inc. Following his big company experience, Steve forged his own path as serial entrepreneur. Never satisfied with the status quo, Steve co-founded two companies, was the CFO of two companies, and served as the CEO of four companies. Steve sought to leverage new, emerging technology to pragmatically solve social, economic, or climatology problems. His most recent endeavor literally used laser beams to reduce harmful emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Steve approached life with an open, curious mind, and friends and family near his heart. While his physical presence has departed, his spiritual presence and the habits he ingrained in those close to him live on.

Steve is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Ryan; his daughter, Katie; his father, Patrick; his brothers, John, Joe, Tom, and David; and sisters, Kathy and Rose. He joins his beloved mother, Pearl, and brother, Chris, in heaven; may they all together forever rest in peace.

We love you Steve.

To share a memory of Steve or send a condolence to his family please use the Tribute Wall on his obituary which can be found at www.wenbanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 954 W Washington Blvd, #305, Chicago, IL 60607. Due to pandemic restrictions, a small family service will be held; we plan to hold a larger Celebration of Life Event once restrictions are lifted. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
Steve, a former classmate, was a true gentleman and I admired him for his discipline and determination. May Our Lord be close to your family at this time.
Cindy (Langston) Cummins
Classmate
November 16, 2020
Rest In Peace my good friend
Kevin Dittman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved