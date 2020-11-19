Stephen (Steve) Timothy Kennedy, born November 4th, 1958, passed away eight days after his 62nd birthday on November 12th, 2020. A voracious reader, a remarkable athlete, an avid outdoors man, an altruistic father, Steve will be sorely missed by his wife Laura and his two children, Ryan and Katie.
Steve came from humble beginnings. With seven brothers and sisters in an Irish Catholic household, the values of family, respect, discipline and hard work were instilled early in life. Throughout his youth, Steve naturally excelled in academics and athletics, graduating at the top of his class and earning letters for basketball, football, and cross country
Steve was an ambitious athlete. He ran his first marathon at sixteen and competed as a varsity cross country athlete in college. While working full time, he honed his physical stamina, setting lofty running, cycling, and swimming objectives. As a triathlete, training became a disciplined regime. His achievements include several 2:40 marathons (6:06 mile pace) including Boston Marathons and numerous triathlons (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bicycle ride, 26.2 mile run). His devotion to training led to his marriage. Steve met Laura at the Vertels' Running club in Lincoln Park in 1987.
After earning a chemical engineering degree from Rose Hulman, and an MBA from Kellogg, he started his business career with a decade in the established businesses of Pfizer, FMC Inc, and Utilities Inc. Following his big company experience, Steve forged his own path as serial entrepreneur. Never satisfied with the status quo, Steve co-founded two companies, was the CFO of two companies, and served as the CEO of four companies. Steve sought to leverage new, emerging technology to pragmatically solve social, economic, or climatology problems. His most recent endeavor literally used laser beams to reduce harmful emissions at coal-fired power plants.
Steve approached life with an open, curious mind, and friends and family near his heart. While his physical presence has departed, his spiritual presence and the habits he ingrained in those close to him live on.
Steve is survived by his wife, Laura; his son, Ryan; his daughter, Katie; his father, Patrick; his brothers, John, Joe, Tom, and David; and sisters, Kathy and Rose. He joins his beloved mother, Pearl, and brother, Chris, in heaven; may they all together forever rest in peace.
We love you Steve.
