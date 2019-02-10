Stephen William Gornik, Psy.D, 88, psychologist and author, passed away peacefully at home February 4, 2019. After serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, Steve earned his B.S. from Roosevelt University and his M.S. from University of Illinois (both in in Psychology), and his Psy.D from the University of Colorado. Steve specialized in alcohol and drug addiction treatment and used a technique called "Body, Imaging, and Breathing" ("BIB"). He was a lifelong learner, a linguist, and a visual artist. In 2013, he authored "Never Look Down: Letters from Korea and Beyond" about the transformative power of the war experience. Beloved husband of 36 years to Joan Margaret Gornik (nee Sinquefield), son of the late Andrew Albert Gornik and Katherine Zielinski Gornik. Preceded on death by six siblings. Interment of Cremated remains at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to . Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary