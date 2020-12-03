Stephon Mobley, age 60, of Oak Park; loving father of Bronwyn Mobley; cherished grandfather of Antwon Mobley-Sumerall; dear brother of Van Derick (Patricia) and Dwight (Janice) Mobley and Alice Chryar, fond cousin and friend of many. Stephon was a 1979 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School where he played football, basketball and hockey. Visitation Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home. To allow for others to pay their respects and to allow for social distancing we ask that people pay their respects and move on to allow others the opportunity. Masks are required. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com