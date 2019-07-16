Home

Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's church
991 S. Waukegan Road
Lake Forest, IL
Steuart Tray


1934 - 2019
Steuart Tray Obituary
Steuart "Stu" E. Tray, 84, of Lake Forest, died July 7, 2019. Steuart was born November 8, 1934 in Wauwatosa, WI. He was preceded in death by parents Steuart E. Tray and Sarah (Petherbridge) Tray, and sister Sally (Harry) Brundage. Steuart is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara; children: Kathy Nelander, Nancy (Pat) Cashman, and Patrick (Tami) Tray; grandchildren: Lucas Nelander, Emma and Tray Cashman, Daniel, Olivia, Edward and Charles Tray, as well as nieces and a nephew. Steuart served 2 years in the army as a radar maintenance technician on a missile site. He graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering with an Electrical Engineering degree and was a partner of Kelburn Engineering in Chicago and Costa Meza, CA. Steuart's greatest love and joy was his family, his friends, his passion for curling, his 1929 Ford Model A, and sailing on Lake Michigan. A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's church, 950 W. Everett Road, Lake Forest at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.Wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
