Steve Agos, 89, Born in Yanahori, Kastoria, Greece, Beloved husband of the late Chrysanthy (nee Andrews); Devoted father of Andrew (Katina); Cherished grandfather of Chrysanthe, Sophia and Steven; Loving son of the late Andrew and Maria Agos; Dearest brother of the late Paul (Athena), George and Helen Stamatalaki; Dear Uncle, cousin and friend to many. Steve owned and operated the Seneca Restaurant located Berwyn, IL. for 60 years and was a life member of the Brotherhood of Grammos. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave. Chicago, IL. 60644. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, Ltd., Info:847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019