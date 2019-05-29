Home

Steve Dragovich

Steve Dragovich Obituary
Steve Dragovich, 85, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Barbara for 56 years. Loving father of Steve and Phil. Devoted grandfather of Sandra, Jessica and Michael. Fond brother of Mary Nowak, Walter the late Emil and the late Penelope. Dear uncle of many. Memorial Visitation 1 p.m. Saturday June 1st until Memorial Service with Military Honors 4 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., at Fairview Ave., Downers Grove. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the . Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
