Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
Steve F. Mulka Obituary
Steve F. Mulka, age 96 of Plainfield, IL., formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Harriet Mulka; loving father of Christine (Kenneth) Such and the late Steve Mulka and Thomas (Christina) Mulka; devoted grandfather of Matthew Mulka, Derek (Juliane) Such, Kevin (Charlie) Mulka, Michael Mulka, April (Chad) Kofler, Rachel (Benjamin) Whittle and Thomas Mulka and great-grandfather of four; fond brother of Roman (Martha) Mulka; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday October 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday October 25, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum, Justice, IL. For information 815-886-2323.

www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
