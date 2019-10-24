|
|
Steve F. Mulka, age 96 of Plainfield, IL., formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Harriet Mulka; loving father of Christine (Kenneth) Such and the late Steve Mulka and Thomas (Christina) Mulka; devoted grandfather of Matthew Mulka, Derek (Juliane) Such, Kevin (Charlie) Mulka, Michael Mulka, April (Chad) Kofler, Rachel (Benjamin) Whittle and Thomas Mulka and great-grandfather of four; fond brother of Roman (Martha) Mulka; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday October 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday October 25, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum, Justice, IL. For information 815-886-2323.
www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019