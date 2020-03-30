|
Steve peacefully departed this life on March 27, 2020 in his home, surrounded by love and in the excellent and attentive care of his family. Throughout his cancer diagnosis, treatment, and hospice enrollment Steve continued to live thoughtfully and consciously-and with his characteristic humor. Devoted husband to Betty, his high-school sweetheart; loving and beloved father of James (Allison), Kristofer (Itzel), and Robert; adored Grandpa Steve ("G-Pa") of Isabella, Nicholas, Adam, and Katherine. Cherished son of the late Roy and Mary, and devoted brother to Glen (Tami). Treasured brother-in-law of Karen (Paul), Georgia (Jay), and Joanie (Mike); fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Avid golfer and gardener. Trusted colleague. Devoted fan of The Ides of March. To help continue the excellent end-of-life care provided to Steve and The Fagerman Family, kindly consider memorial donations to JourneyCare, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010 (224)770-2489 (https://journeycare.org/donate/). Memorial service will be held at a future date. Info. www.anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2020