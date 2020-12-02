Steven J. Abramowicz, Age 65. Beloved father Sandra (Edgar) Cervantes; Loving former spouse Tracey; Caring brother of Jean (Michael) Olson and Susan Rodriguez (David Warpula); Cherished grandfather of Amelia, Giada and Giuliana; Dear uncle of Robert, Alex, Jessica, Douglas, Alyssa, Joey, Sophie and Abigail; Dear friend of Andy Frain Ushers, Amateur Bowling Tour and special friend to many. GO CUBS! Visitation at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Avenue Thursday 12/03/2020 at 5:00 p.m. prayer services starting at 6:30 p.m. Future inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to the current CDC regulations. We respectfully ask that you promptly exit the funeral home after paying your respects, this will allow other people the same opportunity. Face masks are required.