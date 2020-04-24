|
Steven Karlovics passed away on April 17, 2020; was a self-made man; immigrated from Austria; was a physicist; spoke 5 languages; led his high school soccer team to a national championship in Austria; was an engineer for the Zenith Corporation designing picture tubes; owned the El Rancho Motel in Gurnee; loved blue collar people and the Gurnee Legion; was friendly, approachable, generous; was quick to donate to charitable causes or help people in distress; was proud of his American citizenship and his Austrian heritage; and is survived by his wife, Irene, his sons, Paul and Peter, and his grandchildren Stephanie, Elizabeth, Michael, Matthew, Andrea, and Vincent. No flowers, please. Instead, send donations to the American Friends of Austria, c/o Trudy Nika, Treasurer, 7157 Dexter Road, Downers Grove IL 60516.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020