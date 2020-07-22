Dear Bruce and family,



Steve worked as a Project Manager at the USPS on my team. He was always kind, well spoken, honest, and hard working. I was in Denver so I only got to meet with Steve face to face a few times but we had weekly telephone calls to review projects. He was a breath of fresh air to talk with because he was always kind, never a bad word to say about anyone. I was very sad to learn he was sick a few months ago and even more sad to learn he had passed. There are few words that offer much comfort at this time, I just wanted to say I know he was well loved by those who worked with him and he will be missed.



Sincerely, Molly Wright

Coworker