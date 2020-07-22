1/
Steve M. Gorski
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve M. Gorski born May 24, 1958 passed away July 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Bruce Ladin; dearest brother of Stanley (Jennie); dear uncle of Bob (Kathy); great-uncle to Asher. Funeral services were held private. For information: Kolbus-May Funeral Home 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020

Steve was the brightest person I knew...he could talk about art, music, architecture in a profound way, In addition, he was so kind and such a good friend. I will miss you Steve...RIP
beverly yusim
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Bruce and family,

Steve worked as a Project Manager at the USPS on my team. He was always kind, well spoken, honest, and hard working. I was in Denver so I only got to meet with Steve face to face a few times but we had weekly telephone calls to review projects. He was a breath of fresh air to talk with because he was always kind, never a bad word to say about anyone. I was very sad to learn he was sick a few months ago and even more sad to learn he had passed. There are few words that offer much comfort at this time, I just wanted to say I know he was well loved by those who worked with him and he will be missed.

Sincerely, Molly Wright
Molly Wright
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved