Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
S.S. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Steve Martinovich Obituary
Steve Martinovich age 60; suddenly; loving father of Mark (Sarah) and John Martinovich; cherished son of Sophia (the late Mark) Peters; dear brother of Peter Martinovich and Constantine (Gina) Peters, D.O.; proud soon to be Pappou; fond nephew of Stavroula (George) Spanos; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Steve was an avid sports fan. Visitation Thursday November 21, 2019; 3 pm to 9 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday November 22nd, 9:30 am from funeral home to S.S. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church for Funeral Service at 11:00 am Interment Bethania Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
