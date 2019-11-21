Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church
250 Woodside Road
Riverside, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church
250 Woodside Road
Riverside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Michael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Michael Obituary
Steve Michael, age 98 of LaGrange Park. WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy P. Michael, nee Preuter; fond father of Ruth (Jim) Lubawy, Nancy (Jim) Baty and Ellen (Tom Walter) Michael; dear grandfather of Laura (Andy) Mendyk, Michael (Alexis) Lumell, Malinda Baty, Max Walter; great-grandfather of Drew, Miles, Theodore, Neve, Myla and Ani; brother of Betty (the late John) Mocek and the late John (the late Jenny) Michalicka; uncle of John (Pattye) Mocek, BettyAnn (Adam Walker) Mocek; great-uncle of John Robert Mocek and Elizabeth Lynne (Aaron) Hamner. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in state Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Service at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church.

Information 708-485-2000 or

www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -