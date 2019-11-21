|
Steve Michael, age 98 of LaGrange Park. WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy P. Michael, nee Preuter; fond father of Ruth (Jim) Lubawy, Nancy (Jim) Baty and Ellen (Tom Walter) Michael; dear grandfather of Laura (Andy) Mendyk, Michael (Alexis) Lumell, Malinda Baty, Max Walter; great-grandfather of Drew, Miles, Theodore, Neve, Myla and Ani; brother of Betty (the late John) Mocek and the late John (the late Jenny) Michalicka; uncle of John (Pattye) Mocek, BettyAnn (Adam Walker) Mocek; great-uncle of John Robert Mocek and Elizabeth Lynne (Aaron) Hamner. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in state Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Service at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church.
