Steve Pyka, 54; son of Frances, nee Williams and Leo Pyka; husband of Sharon Greco-Pyka; father of Steven, Shayna, the late Ricky, and Robby; son-in-law of Helen (late Philip) Greco; brother of John Pyka, Debbie (Ray) Phillips, Kimmy (Frank) Coley and the late Leo Pyka; also, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:30 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, June 8, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Cremation will be private. Please omit flowers. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019