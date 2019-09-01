|
|
Steve Rumbles, 64, passed away unexpectedly on August 27th. He is survived by his wife Ruth, nee White; dad of twins Ashley Patricia and Ryne Mark; brother of Mark (Kathy); son of the late Arthur and Shirley, nee McDaniel; uncle of many adoring nieces and nephews; true friend of Jeff (Sharon) Downing and their 5 children and an owner of 3 spoiled dogs. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood. Funeral Wednesday, lying in state 9:00 am until the time of service 10:00 am at Calvary Community Church 1000 Springinsguth Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory following services. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Community church would be appreciated. The family has asked that the attire for Tuesday be casual and or anything supporting the Cubs would be appreciated. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019