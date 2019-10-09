Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Emily's Catholic Church
1400 E. Central Rd
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily's Catholic Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Steve S. Zaletanski Obituary
Steve S. Zaletanski, 95, of Mt. Prospect; loving husband to the late Bessie; dear uncle to Fred (Ani), Jr., Michael, Dave (Bev), Kathleen (John) Basso, Patti (Rob) DeBeau, Nancy McGeorge (Paul), Debra Beckstead (Rich) and Dianne Barkas (Don); beloved great-uncle to Adam (Masumi), Jason, David, Francis Basso, Ryan DeBeau, Genevieve DeBeau, Jacqueline Rood, Jeffrey McGeorge (Jennifer), Amanda Rogers (Jeremy), Ashleigh Barkas, Darren Beckstead and Dylan Beckstead; loved brother to the late Fred Zaletanski (Pat) and Lorraine Innocenti (Hugo); and fond cousin to Virginia (Chester) Rozek. Steve was an employee for the Federal Government Railroad Retirement Board in Chicago. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:15 AM until the 10 AM at St. Emily's Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Little Sisters of The Poor, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, Il 60067. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.Glueckert FuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
