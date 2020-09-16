1/2
Steve Talianko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Talianko, age 94, of Oak Park; veteran U.S. Army, Air Corps., WW II; beloved husband of Rosemary; loving father of Robert (Sheila) and Kenneth (Debbie) Talianko and Betsy (Richard) Bush; loving grandpa of Kimberly and Laura (Jason Young) Talianko and Jennifer (Brad) Romine, Ryan, Travis and Evan Talianko, and Lauren Fencl and Allison Bush; great-grandpa of 3; dear brother of the late Betty Polak and Anna Kruto. Steve was a graduate of Purdue University and a member of Iron Workers Local #1 in Chicago. He retired after many years from the Metropolitan Sanitary District of Chicago. Friends and family will meet at Ascension Church, 801 S. East Ave., Oak Park on Saturday September 19 for mass at 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org) or PAWS Chicago (pawschicago.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved