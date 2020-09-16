Steve Talianko, age 94, of Oak Park; veteran U.S. Army, Air Corps., WW II; beloved husband of Rosemary; loving father of Robert (Sheila) and Kenneth (Debbie) Talianko and Betsy (Richard) Bush; loving grandpa of Kimberly and Laura (Jason Young) Talianko and Jennifer (Brad) Romine, Ryan, Travis and Evan Talianko, and Lauren Fencl and Allison Bush; great-grandpa of 3; dear brother of the late Betty Polak and Anna Kruto. Steve was a graduate of Purdue University and a member of Iron Workers Local #1 in Chicago. He retired after many years from the Metropolitan Sanitary District of Chicago. Friends and family will meet at Ascension Church, 801 S. East Ave., Oak Park on Saturday September 19 for mass at 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org
) or PAWS Chicago (pawschicago.org
) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com