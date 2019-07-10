|
|
Steve Zaransky, 68. Beloved husband of Julie. Loving brother of Michael (Barbara) Zaransky and Marc (Heidi) Zaransky. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Steve was an active member of the Sauganash and Edgebrook communities and chambers of commerce. Steve was a noted Barbeque Master and active in the global foodie community such as the LTH Forum. All who knew him realized he made us all better people. Memorial service Tuesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom Attn: The Zaransky Family Ticktin Jewish Community Memorial Fund, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bethshalomnb.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 10 to July 11, 2019