Steven Arthur Rosen, 65, of Evanston, passed away May 16, 2019, surrounded by love. Steve was the beloved spouse of 38 years to Dorothy Wynne Rosen; loving father of Max Wynne Rosen and Emma Beth Rosen; dear brother of Feivel (Carol) Rosen and the late Naomi Ruth Grendel; son of the late Irving Leonard Rosen and Belle Frieda Rosen (nee Rabinowitz). The playful uncle, cousin, and friend of many was also known as "Mugs", "The Mayor of Bennett Avenue", "Mighty Oak", "The Bagel Fairy", "The Candyman" and "The Sultan of Salami". Celebration of Life Memorial Service, early June, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Living Kidney Donor Network (www.lkdn.org). For information: Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019