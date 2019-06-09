Steven Friedman and Judith (Belosky) Friedman, formerly of Evanston, Illinois. On Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 10:30 AM the family will be gathering at Westlawn Cemetary in Norridge, IL for their interment. We are honoring their request that they would each be cremated and buried together. Judi graduated from Evanston Township High School and went on to receive her BA from UIC, followed by a MA from NEIU. Steve attended Lane Technical School and earned a BS at Carnegie-Mellon University, and received his Master's Degree from Loyola University. Judi and Steve were married in December of 1970. Judi was a longtime teacher who was known for her great sense of humor, as well as being involved in many educational, social political and charitable causes. Steve was a longtime and active member of the American Society of Appraisers. Steve was known for always sharing his love of learning with others. They are survived by daughters Laura Friedman of Stoughton, WI and Jessica (Andrew) Solomon of Oshkosh, WI, grandchildren, David Friedman and Aliyana Solomon, Judi's brother, Robert (Margaret) Belosky and sister Diane (Bruce) Robinson, Steven's brothers, George Friedman and Kerry (Judy) Friedman and 9 loving nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center at https://donate.splcenter.org. Please respond to [email protected] if you will be joining the family at the graveside or for the memorial gathering to follow, or if you have any questions. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary