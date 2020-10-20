Steven D. Kmiec, Green Bay, WI (formerly Chicago, IL), age 69, passed away unexpectedly due to long term health issues on October 15, 2020.
Friends and family may gather at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave in Green Bay on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a private family service held later. Strict social distancing will be in practice for the gathering. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com