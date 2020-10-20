1/
Steven D. Kmiec
Steven D. Kmiec, Green Bay, WI (formerly Chicago, IL), age 69, passed away unexpectedly due to long term health issues on October 15, 2020.

Friends and family may gather at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave in Green Bay on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a private family service held later. Strict social distancing will be in practice for the gathering. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
October 19, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Stephanie Forbes
