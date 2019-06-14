Steven Davis of Glencoe, IL died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Merri Davis (nee Karpf) his wife of 58 years. He was born on November 2, 1937 the only child of the late Gertrude and Morton Davis. He was a graduate of Evanston High School in 1955, the University of Michigan in 1959 and the University of Michigan Law School in 1962. Following Law School, he was a distinguished attorney at the law firm Aronberg, Goldghen, Davis and Garmisa for his entire career through his retirement in 1995. Steve was a natural born leader serving as the President of his college fraternity Zeta Beta Tau, Northmoor Country Club, Desert Highlands and sat on numerous boards. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his children Jamie (Anne), Allison (Jim Noonan), and his grandchildren Amanda, Lauren, Andrew, Jake and Will as well as many close friends and relatives. Steve will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his profound generosity, his business acumen, his sense of humor and his strong moral character. He will be missed most dearly. Private funeral services have been held and donations in memory of Steven Davis can be made to the Ravinia Festival at ravinia.org or Breast Cancer at komenchicago.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary