Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Steven Suvada
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church

Steven E. Suvada

Steven E. Suvada Obituary
Steven E. Suvada, age 100, proud U.S. Army, WWll Veteran of the 7th Armored Division: Billy Caldwell Post 806; beloved husband of 66 years to Virginia nee Koziol; loving dad of Julie Ann (Robert) Rutkowski, Andrea (Mike) Swiatkiewicz, Steven (Gwenn) and the late Thomas; cherished grandpa of Samantha and Kacie Swiatkiewicz, Alisha (Marc) Welc, and Steven Suvada; dear uncle and will be missed by his 5 great-grandpets. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Monica Church or . Visitation Sunday, March 8, from 3 PM to 8 PM at Nelson Funeral Homes, 820 W. Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Funeral Prayers Monday, 9 AM. Procession to St. Monica for 10 AM Mass of Christian burial. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
