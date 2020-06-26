Steven E. Wittkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven E. Wittkowski, 30, of Inverness. Survived by his parents, Michael and Frances Wittkowski; brothers, Bryan and Kevin; grandmother Evdoxia Pappas; uncles, Dan (Terri) Witt, Dino Pappas, Bob Thelin; aunt Eileen Thelin; cousins, Nicole, Carlynn, Vince, Samantha, Patrick, Frankie and Jackie. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Edna Wittkowski and George G. Pappas. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Service will be held privately at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information call 847-359-8020 or visit Steven's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved