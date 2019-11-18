|
Steven E. Wollack, age 77; beloved husband of Nanette, nee Kraus; loving father of Suzanne (David) Cohn and Brent (Shanna) Wollack; proud "papa" of Aliza, Harrison, and Asher; dear brother of Richard (Sue) Wollack and Deborah (Forrest) Tatel; fond brother in law of Edward (Rita) Kraus and Louis (Marilyn) Rose; and, uncle and great uncle of many. Dedicated Chicago attorney, commodities trader, former Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Memorial service Tuesday 4pm at Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, where a reception will follow. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019