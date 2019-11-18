Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Temple Sholom of Chicago
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Temple Sholom of Chicago
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Steven E. Wollack, age 77; beloved husband of Nanette, nee Kraus; loving father of Suzanne (David) Cohn and Brent (Shanna) Wollack; proud "papa" of Aliza, Harrison, and Asher; dear brother of Richard (Sue) Wollack and Deborah (Forrest) Tatel; fond brother in law of Edward (Rita) Kraus and Louis (Marilyn) Rose; and, uncle and great uncle of many. Dedicated Chicago attorney, commodities trader, former Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Memorial service Tuesday 4pm at Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, where a reception will follow. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
